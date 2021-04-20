National Bankshares Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Outperform”

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$41.00. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

CAE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.75. 420,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,039. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

