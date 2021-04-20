National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $16,784,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

