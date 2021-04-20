National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of National Research worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of National Research by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Research by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.