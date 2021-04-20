National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.