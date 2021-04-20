NativeCoin Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 68.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $903.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00305209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,741,692 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.