Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Shares Down 0.6%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTXFF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

