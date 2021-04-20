Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Shares Down 1.1%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTXFY shares. Societe Generale raised Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Natixis alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.