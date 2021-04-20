NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,534,693 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

