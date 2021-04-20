Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navient stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

