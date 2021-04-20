NCR (NCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.