NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 22.3% This Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $94.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00008958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00049071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00311858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.12 or 0.03446299 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 355,632,244 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.