Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €58.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.65 ($73.71).

NEM stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.70 ($70.24). The company had a trading volume of 139,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

