Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Down 3%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 400,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 639,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLC shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.70 million and a PE ratio of -118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 20.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

