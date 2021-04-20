Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.74. Neonode shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 52,576 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.