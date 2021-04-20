NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of NeoPhotonics worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 261,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

