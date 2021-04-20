NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. NeoWorld Cash has a market cap of $3.85 million and $1,434.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NeoWorld Cash

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

