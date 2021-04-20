Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.67. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 367,178 shares trading hands.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

