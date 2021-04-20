Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, RTT News reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.16 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.16 EPS.

Netflix stock traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $549.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,470,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.85. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

