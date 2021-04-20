Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.302-7.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

Netflix stock traded down $61.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.99. The stock had a trading volume of 471,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,361. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

