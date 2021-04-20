Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $2.28. Netlist shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 648,743 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.