NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NRBO opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $15.22.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

