Neutron Reaches Market Cap of $261,953.87 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Neutron has a total market cap of $261,953.87 and approximately $136.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024816 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

