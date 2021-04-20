Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.65. 943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nevro by 80.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nevro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

