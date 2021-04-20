New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EDU opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.