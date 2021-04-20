New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 153,484 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.