Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

