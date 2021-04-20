Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $215.66 million and $17.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 95.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00273286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $382.44 or 0.00674268 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.00931195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,845.19 or 1.00222490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,750 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,003 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.