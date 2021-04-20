Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

