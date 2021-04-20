Nexo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.41 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $14.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.01 or 0.00647238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.