NEXT.coin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,994.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $975.67 or 0.01742422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00548859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00014065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004359 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.