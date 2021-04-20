NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,159 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

