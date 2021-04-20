NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

