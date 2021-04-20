NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $635.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.