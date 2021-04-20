NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SCHD stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33.

