NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 564.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.