NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.45 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

GE stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.