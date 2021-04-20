NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

