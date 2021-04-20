NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 176.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average is $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $354.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

