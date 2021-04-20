NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $6.57 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

