NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

