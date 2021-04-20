NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $1.57 Million in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $2,941,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.

