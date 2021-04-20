NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,241 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

