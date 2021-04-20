NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

