NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 159,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.