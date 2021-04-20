NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 146,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

