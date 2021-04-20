NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NEE stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 174,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.