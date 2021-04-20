NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $87.78 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.78 or 0.00157182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $680,052.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00279393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.00982098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00658996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.86 or 0.99973316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

