NFTX Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $135.07 or 0.00241047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

