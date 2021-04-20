Nicole Lambert Sells 6,649 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 566,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,302. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

