NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $5.50 on Tuesday, hitting $127.07. The company had a trading volume of 835,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.